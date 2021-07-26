Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to 1.19-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

DORM opened at $104.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.63. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

