Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $164.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.53. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.