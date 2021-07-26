Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $164.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.53. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

