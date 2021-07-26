Driven Brands (DRVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.32% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

