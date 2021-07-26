Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.24% of Duke Realty worth $37,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.