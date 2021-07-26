DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.