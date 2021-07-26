DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $33.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.72. 25,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,433. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.