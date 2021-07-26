Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DT stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 244.15, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

