Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of DT stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

