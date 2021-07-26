Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,267,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

