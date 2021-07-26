Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.