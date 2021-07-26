Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,188,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,478 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,710,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

