Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

