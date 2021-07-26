Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

