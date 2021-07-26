Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,499.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,521.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 281 shares of company stock valued at $449,940. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.