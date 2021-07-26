Eaton Vance Management Sells 14,055 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $402.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $405.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

