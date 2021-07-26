Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.14% of Edison International worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Edison International stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

