EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EDPFY opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

