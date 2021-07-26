Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $109.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.