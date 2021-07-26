Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Set at C$10.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) received a C$10.00 target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.07.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of ELD traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.77. The company had a trading volume of 134,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,811. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.47 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at C$908,536.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.