Element Solutions (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY21 guidance at at least $1.30 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.19 on Monday. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

