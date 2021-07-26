Ellyn Shook Sells 2,600 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

