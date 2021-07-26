Elysian (ELY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $410,648.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $164,221.18 and approximately $410,648.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00845157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00084242 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.