Emercoin Market Cap Achieves $2.14 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $13,694.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,838,719 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

