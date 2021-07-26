Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Endava by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Endava by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $122.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $125.87.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

