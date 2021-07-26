Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 33.54.

EDR stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 25.53. 302,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,963. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 27.42.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endeavor Group stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

