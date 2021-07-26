Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 771,746 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Enerplus worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $6.09 on Monday. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.