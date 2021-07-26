Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003595 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $322.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00861616 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084474 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

