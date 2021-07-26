Enviva Partners (EVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts expect Enviva Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

