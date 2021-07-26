Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $41,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $7,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 2,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

