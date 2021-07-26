Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

