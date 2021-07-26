Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $15.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.71.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $11,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 376,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,237,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,009. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

