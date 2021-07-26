EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

