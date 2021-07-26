Equal Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $498,444.21 and approximately $37,024.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00819224 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

