Equinor ASA (EQNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect Equinor ASA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.