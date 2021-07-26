Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.77 and a 52 week high of C$17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

