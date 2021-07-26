Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.00.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.07. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.