Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002634 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $1.18 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00116988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00133340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,501.60 or 0.99969556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.52 or 0.00827039 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.