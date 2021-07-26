Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.20% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETON. TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ETON opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

