Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 423.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Everspin Technologies worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Everspin Technologies news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MRAM stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

