Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.62 on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

