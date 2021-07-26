Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $43.59

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.59, but opened at $44.92. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 298 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $40,036,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $8,246,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $26,142,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

