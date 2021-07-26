EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 26th (NASDAQ:EZGO)

EZGO Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EZGO) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 26th. EZGO Technologies had issued 2,800,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $11,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $3.13 on Monday. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZGO Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EZGO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.