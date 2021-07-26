Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,624 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of Fabrinet worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Shares of FN stock opened at $92.22 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.