Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $372.14. The company had a trading volume of 165,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

