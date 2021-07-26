Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 39,900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 179.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.69. 313,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

