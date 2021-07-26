Factorial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned 2.06% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 57.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

