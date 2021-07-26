Factorial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 781,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned 2.06% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 57.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTH opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.
In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
