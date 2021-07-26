Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 15,700 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 2,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

