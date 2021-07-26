Factorial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 161,760 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NYSE:PSN opened at $39.24 on Monday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

