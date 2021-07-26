Factorial Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of AAR worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2,426.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE:AIR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.